Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

