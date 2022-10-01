Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

