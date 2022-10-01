Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

