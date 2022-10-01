Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $270,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

