Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

