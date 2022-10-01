Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40,306.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

