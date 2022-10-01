Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

