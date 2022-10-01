Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.95. 1,734,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

