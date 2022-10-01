Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

