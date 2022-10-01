Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

