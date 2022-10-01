Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

