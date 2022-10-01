Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.16. 1,983,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,875. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

