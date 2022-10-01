VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Down 2.1%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.47. 1,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

