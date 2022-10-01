V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. V.F. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

