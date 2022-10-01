USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00610562 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00611307 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00251620 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00048726 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067289 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004883 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001690 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.