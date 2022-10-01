Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.