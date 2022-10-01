Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,836. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

