Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 127 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,863. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

