Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. 8,478,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,150. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.