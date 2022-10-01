Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 63.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 42,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PYPL stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

