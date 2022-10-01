Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.35. 701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,740. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.