Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $827.78. 627,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $905.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.