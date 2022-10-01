Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 5,972,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

