Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 1,270,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,243. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

