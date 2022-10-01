United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

