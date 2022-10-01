United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. State Street Corp bought a new position in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

UBCP stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.34.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

