Unipilot Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Unipilot has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unipilot coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unipilot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unipilot

Unipilot launched on July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unipilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unipilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unipilot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unipilot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.