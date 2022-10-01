Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.29.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

