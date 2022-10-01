Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 384,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 141,671 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

