Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as low as $21.39. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 3,820 shares traded.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

