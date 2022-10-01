Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,969 ($47.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,973.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,744.80. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a market cap of £101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,004.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

