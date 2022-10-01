UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.