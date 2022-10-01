Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.42

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 222606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $29,045,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

