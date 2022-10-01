Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 78658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Under Armour Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.