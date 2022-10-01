Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 78658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Under Armour Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,389.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 212.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

