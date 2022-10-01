Ultiledger (ULT) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $14,317.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003631 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars.
