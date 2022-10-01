Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.79. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

