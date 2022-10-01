UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of UFP Industries worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

