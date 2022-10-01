Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 173765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

