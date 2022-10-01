Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

