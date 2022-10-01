Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.