Truist Financial Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $17.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

