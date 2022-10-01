Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trilogy International Partners Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.16.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile



Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

