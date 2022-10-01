Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 28.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TCDA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Tricida has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.54.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $11,922,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
