Treecle (TRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Treecle has a market cap of $1.41 million and $26,990.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treecle has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Treecle

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

