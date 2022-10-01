TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

