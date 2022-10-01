Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 9.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 1,643,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,525,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

