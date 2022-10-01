Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $59,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $185.88. 1,217,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,211. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average of $201.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.