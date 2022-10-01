Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 27,358 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

MMM stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.