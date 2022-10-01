Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.56 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.01.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

