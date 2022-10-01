Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

